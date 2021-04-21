Kenya’s Positivity Rate Now at 13.2% as 965 Test Positive for Covid-19

Kenya has announced 965 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after7,311 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 153,488.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,618,990 with the positivity rate now at 13.2%.

Of the new cases, 907 are Kenyans while 58 are foreigners. 560 are males & 405 are females. The youngest is 3 month-old & the oldest 101 years.

Sadly, 21 patients have succumbed bringing the country’s death toll to 2,540.

Consequently, 1,441 patients have recovered bringing the tally for recoveries in the country to 105,279.

A total of 1,509 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,808 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 240 patients are in the ICU, 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 151 on supplemental oxygen. 36 patients are on observation

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 330, Mombasa 67, Nakuru 63, Kericho 45, Uasin Gishu 44, Murang’a 33, Kiambu 30, Meru 28, Homabay 25, Kisumu 25, Garissa 22, Isiolo 20, Nyeri 19, Laikipia & Siaya 17 cases each, Narok & Busia 14 cases each, Kajiado 13, Machakos 12, Kisii &Embu 11 cases each, Makueni, Bungoma, Nyandarua &Kilifi 10 cases each, Kitui 9, Kakamega 8, Mandera & Migori 7 cases each, Bomet 6, Taita Taveta 5, Nandi, Turkana & Samburu 4 cases each, Kirinyaga & TransNzoia 3 cases each, Baringo & West Pokot 2 cases each & Vihiga 1 case.



