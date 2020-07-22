Kenya’s Oldest Stadium Rots Away Within The City As Promises Go Unfulfilled (Photos)

Kenya’s oldest stadium, City Stadium, has been in disuse for close to five years now and there’s no hope that will change any soon.

The last attempt to rehabilitate the 10k capacity facility, which is located right within the capital, stalled almost immediately contractors started the work in February 2019.

After some work on the changing rooms, the contractor downed tools for nonpayment, leaving the rest of the stadium to rot away.

According Nairobi County Chief Officer For Youth and Sports Daniel Ngare, the contractor, who has been rehabilitating Nyayo Stadium, will resume work at City once they are through.

“The contractor gave an assurance that he would embark on repairs at the stadium and I don’t think it’s an issue of non-payment,” Ngare told People Daily.

In 2017, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko promised that the stadium would be upgraded to international standards but that remained just a promise.

In May 2020, the Ministry of Sports said it had initiated talks with the Nairobi County Government to take over rehabilitation work at the stadium.

Sports Principle Secretary Joe Okudo said talks were set to kick off between the national government and the county government, under which the stadium falls, to have it rehabilitated to international standards.

But almost two months down the line, nothing has been done as the stadium goes from bad to worse.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu