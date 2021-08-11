Here is a List of Kenya’s Most Searched Items on Google for the Last 15 Years

As Google celebrates its 15 year anniversary, the tech giant has released the most searched items on the search engine.

Sports fanatics topped the list of the most searched items with consistent queries, especially in football over the period.

English Premier League topped the list of the most searched item in the general category, followed by betting company, Sportpesa, which started operations in Kenya in 2013.

Kenyans also showed an interest for a number of local personalities. President Uhuru Kenyatta topped the list of Kenya’s most searched local people followed by politicians including Raila Odinga in the second position and William Ruto in the third. Former TV presenter Betty Kyalo made it to the list at number seven.

Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz topped the music category list, followed by US Hiphop artiste Nicki Minaj and Rose Muhando. Kenyan Rapper Khaligraph Jones made it to the list at the tenth position.

General category

1. EPL

2. SportPesa

3. Betin Kenya

4. Jumia Kenya

5. Brighter Monday

6. Fantasy Premier League

7. Kenya Power

8. Jiji Kenya

9. Kenya Law Reports

10. December Global Holidays

Kenyans also wanted to know more about influential personalities. Starting with the President himself

Local people

1. Uhuru Kenyatta

2. Raila Odinga

3. William Ruto

4. Miguna Miguna

5. Mike Sonko

6. Babu Owino

7. Betty Kyalo

8. Bob Collymore

9. Kanze Dena

10. Jeff Koinange

Kenyans also took a number of queries to Google as below

Questions

1. How to make love

2. How to kiss

3. How to write a CV

4. What is love

5. How to make money online

6. How to fuliza

7. How to cook pilau

8. What is my IP

9. How to bake a cake

10. How to write an application letter

Local institutions

1. Kenyatta University

2. University of Nairobi

3. Moi University

4. Kenya Revenue Authority

5. Maseno University

6. Mount Kenya University

7. Teachers Service Commission

8. Strathmore University

9. Egerton University

10. Stima Sacco

Global personalities

1. Kim Kardashian

2. Nicki Minaj

3. Lil Wayne

4. Joel Osteen

5. Paul Walker

6. Serena Williams

7. Bill Gates

8. Celine Dion

9. Tiger Woods

10. Nina Dobrev

Sports queries

1. Premier League

2. Champions League

3. Gor Mahia

4. Fantasy Premier League

5. Europa League

6. AFC Leopards

7. La Liga Table

8. KPL Table

9. Serie A

10. Harambee Stars

Musicians

1. Diamond Platnumz

2. Nicki Minaj

3. Rose Muhando

4. Willy Paul

5. Vybz Kartel

6. Lil Wayne

7. Bahati Bukuku

8. Cardi B

9. Ali Kiba

10. Khaligraph Jones

Music lovers have also been online finding lyrics

Lyrics

1. Despacito lyrics

2. Perfect lyrics

3. Amazing Grace lyrics

4. Hallelujah lyrics

5. All of me lyrics

6. What a friend we have in Jesus lyrics

7. Kwangwaru lyrics

8. In Christ alone lyrics

9. Hello lyrics

10. Let her go lyrics

