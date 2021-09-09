Kenya’s Mfalme Spikers Stun Record Champs Egypt

Kenya Volleyball team made a statement of intent at the ongoing CAVB 2021 Men’s African Nations Championship by beating record champions Egypt 3-2 on Wednesday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Mfalme Spikers had never won a match against the record eight-time African champions from North Africa, who were the favourites to carry the night.

But after losing the opening set 19-25, Kenya mounted two successive wins in the second and third sets to stretch the game.

Egypt won the fourth set 18-25 before Kenya clinched the final set 15-12.

Set 1: 19-25

Set 2: 25-22

Set 3: 25-20

Set 4: 18-25

Set 5: 15-12

Kenya, who are in Group D of the tournament will next face Morocco on Thursday at 9.00PM Kenyan time.

Morocco eased past Tanzania by 3-0 to assume the group’s leadership.

