Kenya’s Envoy to Germany Amolo Denies Salary Delay, Eviction Over Rent Arrears

Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany Tom Amolo has refuted claims that he has been evicted from his home over rent arrears.

The envoy explained that the Kenyan government owns the house in which he resides.

“I have seen incredible fiction that I have been evicted from Kenya House, Berlin and that we have not been paid our salaries. First Kenya government owns Kenya House, so no one can be evicted,” Amolo tweeted.

Amolo also denied reports that ambassadors were yet to receive their pay. In fact, he said, their pay from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was up to date.

Read: Raila’s Tenure as AU Special Envoy Comes to an End

“Our salaries from @ForeignOfficeKE are up to date.Cease & desist!” he added.

I have seen incredible fiction that I have been evicted from Kenya House,Berlin&that we have not been paid our salaries. 1st,Kenya Govt.OWNS Kenya House. So no one can be evicted.2nd,our salaries from @ForeignOfficeKE are up to date.Cease & desist! @DrAlfredMutua @SingoeiAKorir — Ambassador Tom Amolo, EBS. (@amolosango) April 14, 2023

It has been said that Kenyan diplomats have not been paid for six months.

On Thursday, the National Assembly Committee on Defence Intelligence and Foreign Affairs laid bare the untold misery of Kenyan diplomats.

Committee chair Nelson Koech told Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua that Kenyan attaches were living in deplorable conditions.

Read Also: China Envoy Nominee Mary Gichohi Richest With Assets Worth Sh400 Million

“Our attaches abroad have not been paid for the past six months. Some of them have been threatened with eviction. They are living in very deplorable conditions,” he said.

CS Mutua claimed that the huge debt borrowed during previous regimes is the reason for the delays in payout.

He further attributes the impasse to attaches being paid by many agencies, including the Ministry of Interior.

“So let’s say you’re posted in Japan. Huyu ni wa Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Amelipwa na Ministry of Foreign affairs, lakini wa Interior hajalipwa yake. Now that is what I am trying to change. I am saying, let all the monies be brought to the Ministry of foreign affairs and let us pay,” explained CS Mutua.

Read Also: Why Nyeri DG Dr Karugu’s Name Was Deleted from List of Newly Appointed Envoys

This comes at a time when thousands of civil servants are yet to receive their March salaries and some county government workers are owed up to three months’ worth of pay.

President William Ruto earlier in the week insisted that his government will not borrow to pay wages.

“We are not going to borrow money to pay salaries,” the President said on Tuesday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...