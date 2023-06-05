Kenya’s Embassy in Sudan Closes As Fighting Escalates

Kenya has closed its mission in Khartoum, Sudan, over the alleged targeting of diplomatic missions in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei said Kenya is still evacuating citizens still stuck in the East African country.

“We continue to receive disturbing news of the targeting of diplomatic officials by armed groups in Khartoum,” said Sing’oei.

“Kenya Mission in Khartoum which had remained open to facilitate the evacuation of any Kenyans still in the country is now closed.”

At least 900 individuals had been evacuated by the beginning of May.

It has been seven weeks since violence broke out between rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army’s dueling generals.

According to the United Nations, the country has entered a humanitarian catastrophe with more than 1,800 fatalities and at least 1.6 million people displaced within or outside its borders, with many people fleeing to Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan.

The first sanctions relating to the violence were put in place by the US on Thursday, along with a warning that it would “hold accountable” anyone who threatened the country’s peace.

The sanctions targeted companies connected to the parties involved in the conflict, including those run by RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo in the United Arab Emirates and in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, as well as two defense companies connected to the Sudanese Armed Forces, under the command of Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The sanctions are intended to have a specific impact on particular businesses, depriving the combatants of their weapons and forcing them to the negotiating table once more.

