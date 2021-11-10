Kenya’s Economy Expands 10.1 Percent In Q2

Kenya’s economy grew by 10.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021 despite the hardships occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report has shown.

According to the data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

In the first quarter of 2020 when Covid-19 was first reported in the country, the GDP contracted by 4.4 percent and further by 4.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

“The growth recorded was mainly as a result of easing Covid-19 containment measures that facilitated gradual resumption of economic activities,” said Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani.

The rapid expansion of the economy in the second quarter of 2021 was attributed to the resumption of learning activities which surged 67.6 percent year-on-year followed by the ICT sector at 25.2 percent.

Other sectors with significant jumps in inactivity were services (20.2 percent) and manufacturing (9.6 percent).

