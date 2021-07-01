Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 9.8% As 376 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 376 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,831 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 184,537.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 9.8% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,963,532.

Sadly, 6 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 3,640.

Also, 910 patients have recovered, 516 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program while 394 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 126,594 out of whom 91,514 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,080 are from various health facilities.

Currently, 1,127 patients are admitted to various health facilities, while 5,722 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 130 patients are in the ICU, 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 53 on supplemental oxygen. 38 patients are under observation.

168 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 153 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 174, Uasin Gishu 37, Mombasa 27, Busia 24, Kisumu 24, Siaya 19, Kwale 7, Kakamega 7, Nyamira 7, Taita Taveta 7, Nakuru 6, Nandi 6, Kericho 6, Machakos 5, Kilifi 4, Bungoma 3, Vihiga 2, Kirinyaga 2, Murang’a 2, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Homa Bay and Kiambu 1 case each.

