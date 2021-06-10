Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 9.3% As Cases Rise By 624

Kenya has recorded 624 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,728 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 174,285.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 9.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,852,612.

Of the new cases, 567 are Kenyans while 57 are foreigners. Also, the youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 94 years.

Sadly, 17 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 3,362.

Also, 313 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 119,246. 258 were from the home-based care program while 55 were from various health facilities across the country.

Read: Covid-19 Positivity Rate In Kenya Now At 9.7% As 433 Test Positive

A total of 991 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,940 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

111 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 66 on supplemental oxygen. 14 patients are under observation.

Another 106 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 101 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 152, Kisumu 70, Busia 58, Mombasa 47, Uasin Gishu 38, Kisii 33, Bungoma 31, Homa Bay 25, Kakamega 19, Siaya 18, Nakuru 15, Kiambu 15, Bomet 15, Migori 13, Vihiga 12, Kericho 8, Nyamira 7, Kilifi 7, Trans Nzoia 7, Tharaka Nithi 6, Kirinyaga 4, Nandi 3, Machakos 3, Murang’a 2, Narok 2, Nyeri 2, Kajiado 2, Kitui 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Marsabit 1, Meru 1, Embu 1, Garissa 1 and Isiolo 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu