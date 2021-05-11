Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 8% As 356 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 356 Covid-19 cases after 4,424 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 163,976.

The country’s positivity rate is at 8.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,725,546.

Of the cases, 329 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners.

Consequently, 129 patients have recovered from the disease, 65 from various health facilities countrywide while 64 are from the Home-Based & Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 113,057 of whom 82,203 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 30,854 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 2,928.

A total of 1,105 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,749 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

128 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support & 76 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

Another 91 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 85 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 95, Kisumu 51, Mombasa 46, Kisii 18, Kericho and Nyamira 15 cases each, Kitui 13, Kiambu, Homa Bay and Kilifi 11 cases each, Kakamega 7, Trans Nozia, Uasin Gishu and Siaya 6 cases each, Nakuru 5, Bungoma and Tharaka Nithi 4 cases each, Nandi and Laikipia 3 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kwale, Machakos, Meru, Murang’a, Wajir, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Taita Taveta and Turkana 2 cases each, Vihiga, Baringo, Embu, Garissa, Migori and Makueni 1 case each.

As of today, a total of 921,546 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 281,704 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers, 161,271, Teachers 144,434, Security Officers 77,772 while 256,365 are in the Others category.

