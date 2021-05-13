Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 8% As 18 Succumb

Kenya has announced 334 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,155 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 164,720.

The positivity rate of the country is now at 8% while the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,733,500.

Of the cases, 329 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners.

Sadly, 18 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s death toll to 2,968.

Read: Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 3,000 As 22 Succumb

Also, 124 patients have recovered from the virus, 85 of them from home-based care and 39 from various hospital facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries are now at 113,248.

A total of 1,021 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,840 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 117 patients are in the ICU, 23 are on ventilatory support and 74 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

92 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 87 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Read Also: Covid-19 Infections Dip as Kenya Records 66 Cases in 24 Hours

County distribution is as folows: Nairobi 81, Meru 39, Kisumu 37, Busia 24, Nakuru 16, Siaya, Mombasa and Kilifi 11 cases each, Kiambu and Homa Bay 10 cases each, Kitui 9, Uasin Gishu and Makueni 8 cases each, Bomet, Embu and Kajiado 7 cases each, Nyeri 6, Kericho 5, Kakamega, Migori and Nandi 4 cases each, Garissa, Kisii and Kirinyaga 2 cases each, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, West Pokot, Bungoma and Isiolo 1 case each.

As of today, a total of 930,460 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 283,507 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 162,071, Teachers 145,796, Security Officers 78,684 and Others 260,403.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu