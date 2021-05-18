Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 7.5% As 469 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 469 new Covid-19 cases after a sample size of 6,244 was tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s positivity rate is now 7.5%.

The country’s caseload is now at 166,006 and cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,752,693.

Sadly, 8 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative fatalities to 3,021.

43 patients have recovered from the disease, 29 from the Home-Based & Isolation Care, while 14 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Read: Africa Day Virtual Concert To Raise Funds For Families Affected by Covid-19

The total recoveries now stand at 113,917 of which 82,806 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, & 31,111 are from various health facilities.

1,039 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,714 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

108 patients are in the ICU, 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 71 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are under observation.

Read Also: Kenya Announces 72 Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths In 24 Hours

Another 91 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 87 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units.

County distribution is as follows: Kisumu 102, Nairobi 77, Mombasa 27, Kericho 27, Siaya 18, Busia 18, Meru 17, Kisii 16, Nyeri 14, Kitui 13, Nyamira 12, Kilifi 12, Nandi 11, Uasin Gishu 10, Turkana 9, Bungoma 8, Makueni 8, Kakamega 7, Kiambu 7, Nakuru 6, Homa Bay 6, Murang’a 5, Embu 4, Laikipia 4, Machakos 4, Vihiga 4, Taita Taveta 3, Bomet 3, Kajiado 3, Trans Nzoia 3, West Pokot 3, Kirinyaga 2, Migori 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Isiolo 1 and Marsabit 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu