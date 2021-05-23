Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now at 7.4% as 324 New Cases Recorded

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped to 7.4 percent from 9.9 percent announced on Saturday.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced 324 new cases from a sample size of 4,392 tested in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 168,432 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,781,426.

In terms of distribution of the new cases in counties, Kiambu is leading with 84 cases followed by Nairobi 68 cases, HomaBay 28, Mombasa 27, Kisii 19, Nyeri 17, Kilifi 13, Isiolo & Meru 7 cases each.

Others are Kisumu & Uasin Gishu 6 cases each, Kitui, Laikipia, Migori & Murang’a 4 cases each, Narok and Nakuru 3 cases each, Machakos, Trans Nzoia, Turkana and Nandi 2 cases each, Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Kajiado, Kakamega, Nyandarua, Siaya, Taita Taveta and Tharaka Nithi 1.

The Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry said 85 more patients have recovered from the disease, 53 from the Home-Based & Isolation Care. 32 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 114,537 of whom 83,216 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,321 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, 10 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Two occurred in the last 24 hours while eight are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits within the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,059.

1,084 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,751 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care Program.

A total of 121 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 68 on supplemental oxygen. 28 patients are on observation.

86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 79 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units.

Vaccination update

The ministry confirmed that as of today a total of 953,954 persons have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 289,766 are aged 58 years and above, Health Workers 163,976, Teachers 150,203, Security Officers 80,665, and Others 269,344.

