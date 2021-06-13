Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now at 5.7% as 161 New Cases Confirmed

Kenya has confirmed 161 new cases of Covid-19 from 2,805 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the total number of cases confirmed in the country now stands at 175,337.

Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,866,825.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 5.7 percent, a drop from 7.4 percent recorded on Saturday.

From the new cases, 158 are Kenyans and three are foreigners. 81 are females and 80 males.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 91 years.

The distribution of the cases in counties is as follows: Nairobi 52, Siaya 44, Homa Bay 11, Mombasa 9, Meru 9, Kiambu 8, Migori 6, Kisii 5, Kakamega 4, Nakuru 4, Kisumu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Bomet 1, Kericho 1 and Wajir 1.

Read: Gov’t Bans Private Importation, Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (10), 10-19 years (4), 20-29 years (29), 30-39 (43), 40-49 (22), 50-59 (21) and 60 years and above (32).

CS Kagwe said 177 more patients have recovered from the disease, 113 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program while 64 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 120,208 of whom 87,401 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 32,807 are from various health facilities countrywide,” the statement reads.

Unfortunately, 14 more people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after the ministry conducted Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June.

Read Also: Uhuru Defends Rollout of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine in Kenya Amid Safety Concerns

Kenya’s Covid-19 fatalities now stand at 3,410.

A total of 957 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,796 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

155 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 106 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Read Also: Why KQ Did Not Ferry Kenya’s First Batch Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Another 108 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 103 of them in general wards and five in High Dependency Units (HDU).

So far, a total of 1,113,158 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 986,881 while total 2nd doses administered are 126,277.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu