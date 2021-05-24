Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 5.7% As 111 Test Positive

Kenya has recorded 111 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 1,948 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 168,543.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 5.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,783,374.

Sadly, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the country’s death toll to 3,073.

Also, 142 patients have recovered from the disease bringing total recoveries to 114,679.

1,086 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 4,770 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program.

121 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 68 on supplemental oxygen. 28 patients are under observation.

86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 79 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 52, Machakos 11, Kisii 9, Siaya 7, Kericho 5, Homa Bay, Mombasa and Kiambu 4 cases each, Mandera 3, Nyeri and Migori 2 cases each, Kisumu, Kwale, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi 1 case each.

As of today, a total of 954,515 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 289,900 are aged 58 years and above, Others 269,541, Health Workers 164,053, Teachers 150,303 while Security Officers are 80,718.

