in HEALTH, NEWS

Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 5.3% As 88 Contract Virus

A Ugandan health officer on April 29, 2020 takes samples for testing the Covid-19 coronavirus from a truck driver at the Kenya-Uganda border at Malaba. [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenya has announced 88 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 1,668 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 170,735.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 5.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at  1,811,558.

Of the new cases, 87 are Kenyans while 1 is a foreigner. 56 are males and 32 females. Also, the youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years.

Sadly, 15 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 3,172.

Read: 2021 Madaraka Day Celebrations Venue Likely To Be Changed Due To Covid-19 Scare – Kanze Dena

Also, 71 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 116,847. 64 were from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 7 were from various health facilities countrywide.

XCounty distribution is as follows: Nairobi 30, Nandi 10, Turkana 7, Kericho 6, Mombasa 5, Kirinyaga 4, Kakamega 3, Kiambu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Garissa 2, Kajiado 2, Nakuru 2, Siaya 2, Kisumu 2, Kisii 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Bungoma 1, Meru 1, Migori 1 and West Pokot 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

COVID-19

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

UDA Aspirants’ Meeting In Meru Disrupted By Police Over Lack Of Permit
Lake Victoria

How Government Intervention Saved Fishing Industry In Lake Victoria