Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 5.3% As 88 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 88 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 1,668 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 170,735.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 5.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,811,558.

Of the new cases, 87 are Kenyans while 1 is a foreigner. 56 are males and 32 females. Also, the youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years.

Sadly, 15 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 3,172.

Also, 71 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 116,847. 64 were from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 7 were from various health facilities countrywide.

XCounty distribution is as follows: Nairobi 30, Nandi 10, Turkana 7, Kericho 6, Mombasa 5, Kirinyaga 4, Kakamega 3, Kiambu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Garissa 2, Kajiado 2, Nakuru 2, Siaya 2, Kisumu 2, Kisii 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Bungoma 1, Meru 1, Migori 1 and West Pokot 1.

