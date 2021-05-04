Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now at 5.2% as 345 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 345 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,686 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 160,904.

The country’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 5.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,688,106.

Sadly, 24 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 2,805.

Consequently, 140 patients have recovered from the disease, 82 from Home Based & Isolation Care, while 58 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The tally for recoveries is now at 109,217 of whom 79,525 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,692 are from various health facilities.

1,230 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,654 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

154 patients are in the ICU, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 101 on supplemental oxygen. 27 patients are on observation.

117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units.

