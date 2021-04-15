Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 18.3% As 1,091 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 1,091 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,958 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 149,219.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 18.3% as the total cumulative tests now stand at 1,584,731.

Out of the new positive cases, 1,060 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. 619 are male while 472 are female.

Currently, there are 1,603 patients admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 5,567 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 261 patients are in ICU, out of which 44 are on ventilatory support.

Also, 264 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 250 are in general wards and 14 in the HDU.

The Ministry of Health has ideally announced that a total of 616,166 persons have so far been vaccinated countrywide. Males account for 56% of those vaccinated compared to 44% of females.

