Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now At 12.7% as Cases Rise by 511

Kenya has announced 511 new Covid-19 cases after a sample size of 4,020 was tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 157,492.

The country’s positivity rate is at 12.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 1,651,008.

From the cases, 477 are Kenyans while 34 are foreigners. 280 are males and 231 are females. The youngest is a five-day-old-infant while the oldest is aged 95 years.

Sadly, 22 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,665.

Consequently, 467 patients have recovered, 82 from various hospital facilities and 385 from home based care raising the total to 107,303.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 107, Mombasa 63, Kericho 36, Kisii 34, Nakuru 29, Kiambu 22, Bomet 20, Kisumu 19, Makueni 18, Nyamira 16, Kitui 16, Turkana 15, Siaya 13, Mandera 11, Embu 10, Kilifi 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Machakos 7, Busia 6, Kajiado 6, Garissa 6, Kwale 6, Nyandarua 6, Laikipia 5, Murang’a 4, Nyeri 4, Bungoma 3, Kakamega 3, Meru 2, Migori 2, Homa Bay 2, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Marsabit 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1 and Kirinyaga 1.

As of April 26, 2021, a total of 1,080,000 doses have been distributed to regional depots countrywide leaving a balance of 40,000 doses at the Kitengela Central Vaccines stores.

A total of 840,075 persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease across the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu