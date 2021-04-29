Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Now at 10.0% as 495 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 495 Covid-19 cases after 4,929 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This now brings the country’s caseload to 158,821.

Of the cases, 482 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 297 are males and 198 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 96 years.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 10.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 1,664,435.

Sadly, 19 deaths have ideally been recorded pushing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 2,707.

242 patients have recovered from the disease, 191 from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 51 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 108,124 of which 78,691 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,433 are from various health facilities.

The country distribution is as follows: Nairobi 92, Mombasa 50, Kericho 42, Embu 36, Uasin Gishu 22, Kisii 20, Bungoma 18, Kisumu and Nakuru 17 cases each, Nyeri 16, Busia 15, Kilifi 13, Garissa 12, Siaya 11, Kitui, Meru and Murang’a 10 cases each, Kirinyaga and Trans Nzoia 9 cases each, Nandi and Kiambu 7 cases each, Makueni and Nyandarua 6 cases each, Bomet 5, Kajiado, Nyamira and Taita Taveta 4 cases each, Laikipia, Turkana, Machakos and Migori 3 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu and Homa Bay 2 cases each, Kakamega, Kwale, Narok, Vihiga and West Pokot 1 case each.

