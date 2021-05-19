Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Jumps To 9.1% As 376 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 376 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,153 samples were tested. The cumulative caseload is now at 166,382.

As of today, the country’s positivity rate is at 9.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,756,846.

Sadly, 14 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 3,035.

Also, 318 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 117,235.

93 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 89 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units.

1,074 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,626 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care Program. 107 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support & 69 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are on observation.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 86, Migori 49, Kisumu 64, Kisii 26, Siaya 19, Kericho and Nakuru 19 cases each, Homa Bay 18, Kilifi and Kitui 9 cases each, Kajiado, Mombasa and Vihiga 7 cases each, Meru 6, Garissa 4, Kakamega, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Machakos and Nyeri 3 cases each, Bomet and Bungoma 2 cases each, Busia, Isiolo, Mandera, Nandi, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Tana River and West Pokot 1 case each.

As of today, a total of 945,597 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 287,215 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 163,167, Teachers 148,353, Security Officers 79,948 while Others are 266,914.

