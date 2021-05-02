Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 8.3% as 369 New Cases Recorded

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya rose to 160,422 on Sunday after 369 more people tested positive.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said a total of 4,469 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate dropped to 8.3 percent from 12.8 percent announced on Saturday.

From the new cases, 329 are Kenyans and 40 are foreigners. 211 are males and 158 are females. The youngest is a 9-month-old baby and the oldest is aged 90.

The Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry said a total of 1,679,779 tests have been conducted so far.

72 patients have recovered from the disease, 39 from Home Based & Isolation Care, while 33 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Read: Gov’t Bans Private Importation, Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine

Total recoveries now stand at 108,861 of which 79,273 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,588 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, 19 more patients have succumbed to the disease. 16 deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and three are late death reports from facility record audits.

Kenya’s Covid-19 fatalities now stand at 2,763.

According to the ministry, a total of 1,298 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,652 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Read Also: Murathe Drags DP Ruto into Kemsa Scandal Probe, Denies Being a “Covid Millionaire”

190 patients are in the ICU, 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 118 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.

Another 130 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 122 of them in general wards and eight in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination Update

Read Also: Uhuru Defends Rollout of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine in Kenya Amid Safety Concerns

The Ministry revealed that a total of 886,288 persons have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 countrywide.

Of these 516,140 are aged 58 years and above together with others, Health workers are 158,103, Teachers 137,581 while Security Officers 74,464.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu