Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 4.7% as 166 New Cases Confirmed

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped to 4.7 percent from 9.7 percent that was recorded on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 166 new cases from a sample size of 3,561 tested in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed cases are now 172,491.

Cumulative tests conducted so far now stand at 1,834,247.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 48; Uasin Gishu 21; Nyeri 18; Busia 17; Kisii 9; Nakuru 8; Kilifi 8; Meru 4;Narok 4; Siaya 4; Murang’a 3; Nandi 3; Trans Nzoia 3; Elgeyo Marakwet 2; Mombasa 2; Homa Bay 2; Kajiado 1; Kakamega 1; Kericho 1; Kiambu 1; Kirinyaga 1; Machakos 1; Mandera 1; and Migori 1.

The Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry also announced that 93 more patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries recorded in the country so far stand at 117,595.

Read: How Kemsa Rejected Discounted Offers For PPEs

On a sad note, 23 more patients have succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s fatalities to 3,287.

On ongoing vaccination in the country, the ministry said out of the 975,399 people who have been vaccinated 8,181 have received their second dose.





Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu