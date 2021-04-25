Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 11.2% as 469 New Cases Recorded

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya rose to 156,787 on Sunday after 469 more people tested positive.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Ministry of Health said a total of 4,194 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate dropped to 11.2 percent from 12.4 percent announced on Saturday.

Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,645,209.

From the new cases, 437 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. 300 are males and 169 are females. The youngest is a six-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 91.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 137, Mombasa 73, Kilifi 36, Meru 27, Bungoma 26, Kiambu 24, Uasin Gishu 20, Busia 19, Embu 16, Nyeri 15, Kitui 10, Kwale 9, Nakuru 10, Taita Taveta 9, Kajiado 6, Muranga 4, Homa Bay 4, Isiolo 2, Kakamega 2, Machakos 3, Kisii 3 and Laikipia 2.

Others are Siaya 2, Vihiga 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Garissa 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Baringo 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Kisumu 1.

304 patients have recovered from the disease, 187 are from Home Based & Isolation Care and 117 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 106,588 of which 77,604 are from Home Based Care & Isolation & 28,984 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, 19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with one having occurred in the last 24 hours.

10 occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while eight are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

Kenya’s Covid-19 fatalities now stand at 2,622.

According to the Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry, a total of 1,443 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,872 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

207 patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 133 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 176 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 163 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Today being Malaria Day, the ministry announced that the overall prevalence of malaria in Kenya has reduced from 8 percent documented in 2015 to 5.6 percent.

The Lake region which bears the highest disease burden has reduced its prevalence rate from 27 percent to 19 percent.

At the same time, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman launched a Sh8 million project to distribute 15.7mn mosquito nets in 27 malaria-prone regions from April 30-July 31.

