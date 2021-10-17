Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 1.9 Percent as Eight Patients Succumb

Kenya continues to record a drop in its Covid-19 positivity rate as vaccination calls intensify.

On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 74 new cases from a sample size of 3,987 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 1.9 percent, a drop from 3.5 percent recorded on Saturday.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 252,033 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,639,107.

From the new cases, 54 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 44 males while 30 are females. The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 39, Nakuru 6, Siaya 5, Laikipia 5, Kericho 4, Kiambu 3, Machakos 3, Kajiado 2, Murang’a 2, Narok 2, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1 and Marsabit 1.

The ministry announced 76 more recoveries, 60 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and 16 from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 245,254 of whom 198,131 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,123 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, Eight patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while the other seven are late deaths reported after facility record audits in the month of October 2021.

This now pushes Kenya’s cumulative deaths to 5,223.

As of October 16, 2021, a total of 4,500,179 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 3,291,192 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,208,987.

