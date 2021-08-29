Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 7.9 Percent as 363 New Cases Recorded

Kenya has recorded 363 more cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,594 tested in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 234,952 from 2,363,524 samples tested so far.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya’s positivity rate is now 7.9 percent, a drop from 11.8 percent recorded on Saturday.

From the new cases, 359 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners.

193 males while 170 are females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 117, Kiambu 36, Nyeri 29, Uasin Gishu 29, Nakuru 27, Meru 19, Garissa 12, Kajiado 11, Embu 11, Machakos 11, Murang’a 10, Mombasa 7, Bungoma 6, Laikipia 5, Kisii 4, Busia 3, Wajir 3, Lamu 3, Migori 3, Nandi 3, Kilifi 2, Kitui 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Narok 1, Tana River 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1, West Pokot 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1 and Kirinyaga 1.

Read: 400,000 of Covid-19 Vaccines Donated By the UK Arrive

Further, the ministry announced 1,247 new recoveries, 1,114 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 133 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 220,953 of whom 178,849 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,104 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 16 more patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reports. They occurred on diverse dates in the month of August. Total fatalities now stand at 4,710.

Also Read: Gov’t Bans Private Importation, Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine

Currently, a total of 1,967 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,959 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

159 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 116 of whom are on ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen. 11 patients are under observation.

Another 813 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 727 of them in general wards and 86 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Also Read: Here’s What you Need to Get the Covid-19 Vaccine

So far, a total of 2,742,199 vaccines have been administered across the country.

“Of these, total first doses are 1,939,688 while second doses are 802,511. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 41.4% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%,” said Kagwe.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.95 percent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...