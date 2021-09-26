Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 4.9% as 3.6 Million Vaccines Administered

The Ministry of Health has announced 69 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 1,414 tested in the last 24 hours.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said total confirmed positive cases are now 248,461 and cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 2,534,881.

The country’s positivity rate dropped to 4.9 percent from 5.8 percent announced on Saturday.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 24, Meru 12, Nakuru 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 3, Taita Taveta 3, Kakamega 2, Mombasa 2, Kiambu 2, Nyeri 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Isiolo 2, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1, Embu 1, Turkana 1, Kajiado 1, Garissa 1, Homa Bay 1 and Machakos 1.

Further, 505 patients have recovered from the disease; 466 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program and 39 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 240,235. A total of 194,278 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program and 45,957 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, the country has lost six more patients to the disease. The ministry said all the six are late deaths reported after an audit of facility record audits in the month of September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,102.

At the same time, Kagwe said a total of 3,613,357 vaccines had been administered as of Saturday, September 25.

Of these, total first doses were 2,724,742 while second doses were 888,615.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 32.6 percent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.3 percent.

