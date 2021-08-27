Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 9.9% as 932 New Cases Recorded

Kenya has recorded 932 new cases of Covid-19 from 9,424 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

In a press statement to newsrooms on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country’s positivity rate is now at 9.9 percent, down from 13.9 per cent recorded on Thursday

From the new cases, 909 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners. 473 males while 459 are females.

The youngest patient is an 11-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years.

The number of confirmed cases in the country is now 233,801 from 2,352,340 samples tested so far.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 282, Kiambu 91, Kitui 66, Nakuru 65, Kajiado 62, Murang’a 46, Marsabit 32, Machakos 29, Garissa 25, Nyandarua 21, Tharaka Nithi 20, Isiolo 17, Mandera 14, Turkana 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Mombasa 11, Laikipia 11, Meru 10, Busia 10, Kakamega 9, Kisii 9, Tana River 8, Lamu 8, Homa Bay 6, Kericho 6, Bungoma 5, Taita Taveta 5, Nyeri 5, Kilifi 5, Makueni 5, Migori 4, Wajir 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Embu 3, Kisumu 3, Nandi 2, Narok 2, Siaya 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1 and Bomet 1.

Read: How Kemsa Rejected Discounted Offers For PPEs

The ministry also announced 1,457 new recoveries. A total of 1,309 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 148 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 218,228 of whom 176,349 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,879 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, the country has lost 31 more patients to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 30 are late deaths reported after audit of facility records in the months of July and August 2021.

Also Read: Kenya to Receive 407,000 More Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine from the UK Tuesday

This now raises the country’s cumulative fatalities to 4,666.

Currently, a total of 1,953 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,022 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

161 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 108 of whom are on ventilatory support and 49 on supplemental oxygen. Four patients are under observation.

Another 699 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 627 of them in general wards and 72 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination exercise update

Also Read: Kenya Receives 880,460 Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Donated By the US

So far, a total of 2,693,039 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,894,240 while second doses are 798,799.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 42.20% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.93%,” said Kagwe.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...