Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Dips Below 1% As Vaccines Administered Now at 5.3 Million

The Ministry of Health has announced 17 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,014 tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now at 0.6 percent, a drop from the 2.9 percent recorded on Saturday. Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,310 and cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 2,704,816.

From the new cases, 16 are Kenyans and one foreigner.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 4 cases, Uasin Gishu 2, West Pokot 2, Nakuru 2, Garissa 2, Kisii 1, Meru 1, Nyandarua 1, Turkana 1 and Embu 1.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 64 more patients have recovered from the disease with 61 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while three are from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,829 of whom 199,405 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,424 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after audit of facility records in the months of September and October 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,281.

A total of 478 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,203 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 153 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 151 of them in the general wards. 2 patients are in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of Saturday, October 30, a total of 5,307, 181 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 3,679,975 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,627,206.

“The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.

