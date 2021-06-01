Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 8.3% As 349 Contract Virus

349 Kenyans have tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 4,208 samples were tested. the country’s caseload is now at 171,084.

This brings the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate to 8.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,815,766.

Sadly, 16 people have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative deaths to 3,188.

Also, 176 patients have recovered, 144 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 32 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 117,023 of whom 85,040 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 31,983 are from various health facilities.

As of today, 1,257 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 4,704 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program.

92 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 54 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 80, Kisumu 67, Siaya 37, Mombasa 35, Kilifi 19, Nyamira 14, Kericho 14, Kiambu 12, Makueni 10, Kisii 9, Garissa 9, Busia 7, Uasin Gishu 5, West Pokot 5, Kitui 4, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Homa Bay 2, Kakamega 2, Kirinyaga 2, Narok 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Nyeri 1 and Embu 1.

