Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 8.1% As 456 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 456 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,626 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 176,137.

This brings the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate to 8.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,876,105.

Sadly, 7 deaths have been recorded bringing Kenya’s cumulative death toll to 3,428.

Also, 535 have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 120,894.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 130, Kisumu 47, Uasin Gishu 37, Siaya 19, Bungoma 10, Busia 9, Mombasa 9, Nandi 8,Kakamega 8, Trans Nzoia 8, Kilifi 8,Kisii 6, Nakuru 6, Laikipia 5, Machakos 5, Homa Bay 5, Kiambu 4, Kajiado 3, Meru 3, Kwale 2, Elgeiyo Marakwet 2, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Baringo 1, Nyamira 1, Bomet 1.

