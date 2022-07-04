Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 7.9% As 108 Contract Virus

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Kenya is now at 7.9% as 108 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 1,366 was tested.

Of the new cases,96 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. 59 are males and 49 are females with the youngest being a two-month-old while the oldest is 116 years old.

As of today, the virus caseload is at 334,551 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,766,986.

Notably, 53 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 325,438. No patient has succumbed to the virus thus the death toll still stands at 5,656.

4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), all of whom are on ventilatory support. Another 22 are in the General Wards and are all on supplemental oxygen.

Read: Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 9.6 Percent as 297 New Cases Recorded

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Drive:

As of July 3rd, 2022, a total of 18,872,834 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,793,389 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,548,338 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 43,429 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 487,678 are booster doses. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 31.9%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

#covid19update Today 108 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 1,366 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 7.9%. https://t.co/R0nlczbzx0 — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) July 4, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...