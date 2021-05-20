Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 7.7% As 494 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 494 new Covid-19 cases after 6,428 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 166,876.

The positivity rate is now at 7.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,763,274.

Sadly, 5 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 3,040.

Also, 50 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 from the Home-Based & Isolation Care program, & 23 are from various health facilities countrywide bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 114,285.

1,085 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,624 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program.

109 patients are in the ICU, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support & 67 on supplemental oxygen. 22 patients are on observation.

86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 110, Nakuru 80, Kisumu 62, Kericho 29, Siaya 25, Meru 21, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Busia 16 cases each, Migori 15, Kilifi and Mombasa 10 cases each, Machakos 8, Bomet, Makueni, Kiambu and Nandi 7 cases each, Murang’a and Homa Bay 5 cases each, Kakamega, Nyamira and Kirinyaga 4 cases each, Laikipia, Mandera, Kisii and Nyeri 3 cases each, Bungoma and Embu 2 cases each, Kitui, Kwale, Narok, Nyandarua, Taita Taveta, Vihiga, Baringo, Garissa, Isiolo, and Kajiado 1 case each.

Speaking earlier in an interview with CNN, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe urged netizens who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to remain patient adding that they are assured of a second dose.

The CS further added that currently, there are about 100,000 doses left from the 1.12 million doses which were acquired in March this year.

