Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 3.4% as 218 Contract Virus

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 3.4% as 218 people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload is now at 250,728.

Of the new cases, the youngest is a two-year-old while the oldest is aged 101 years. Also, 208 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. 135 males while 83 are females.

On a better note, 51 patients have recovered from the virus, 21 from the home-based care program and 30 from various hospital facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries are now at 243,337.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 44, Kakamega 19, Kericho 16, Nakuru 16, Migori 13, Uasin Gishu 13, Kisii 11, Turkana 10, Marsabit 9, Kiambu 6, Embu 5, Garissa 5, West Pokot 5, Isiolo 4, Tharaka Nithi 4, Busia 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Laikipia 3, Machakos 3, Makueni 3, Murang’a 3, Kitui 2, Meru 2, Mombasa 2, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 2, Bungoma 2, Kilifi 2, Bomet 1, Homa Bay 1, Kajiado 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisumu 1 and Siaya 1.

Vaccination Update:

Kenya targets to vaccinate a population of 27,246,033. As of October 7, 2021, over 4 million persons have been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health targets to vaccinate 5.8 million by October 20, and 10 million by December.

Earlier, the Ministry in coordination with the Transportation industry unveiled a vaccination drive for PSV operators within Nairobi.

