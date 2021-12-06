Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 1.1% as 32 Contract Virus

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity is now at 1.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,858,654.

32 people have contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 2,893 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 255,469.

Of the new cases, 31 are Kenyans while one is a foreigner. 17 are males, and 15 are females with the youngest patient being 22 years old and the oldest being 64 years.

Zero deaths have been recorded with the cumulative deaths still at 5,335.

Also, 18 patients have recovered from the disease, with 15 from the home-based isolation and care programme, while three are from various health facilities countrywide. The total recoveries now stand at 248,444.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi leads with 25, Embu 2, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Nyeri 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and West Pokot 1.

Vaccination Campaign:

As of December 5, 2021, a total of 7,583,134 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,628,299 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,954,835.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.3 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 10.8 per cent.

