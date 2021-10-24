Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 1.0% as Two More Patients Succumb

The Ministry of Health has announced 44 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,238 tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now at 1.0 percent, a drop from 2.5 percent recorded on Saturday.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 252,672 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,673,705.

The country’s fatalities have risen to 5,257 after another two patients succumbed to the disease on diverse dates.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, there are 496 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,365 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

A total of 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 164 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 156 of them in the general wards. Eight patients are in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

Meanwhile, 247 patients have recovered from the disease with 200 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 47 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,274 of whom 198,948 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,326 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Vaccination Update

As of October 23, a total of 4,930, 336 vaccines had been administered across the country. Out of these 3,504,400 were partially vaccinated and 1,425,936 were fully vaccinated.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.

