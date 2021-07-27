Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 14.2% as 976 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 976 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,896 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 198,935.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 2,103,997 with the positivity rate now at 14.2%.

Of the new cases, 939 are Kenyans while 37 are foreigners, with 468 being males and 508 being females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 99 years.

Sadly, 10 patients have succumbed to the virus bring the country’s cumulative death toll to 3,882.

Also, 969 have recovered from the disease, 856 from home-based care while 113 from various hospital facilities across the country. Cumulative recoveries are now at 187,563.

As of today, 1,276 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,613 are under the home-based isolation and care program.

172 patients are in ICU, 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 460, Mombasa 61, Kiambu 48, Makueni 43, Kilifi 39, Uasin Gishu 36, Nakuru 27, Machakos 21, Siaya 19, Murang’a 18, Trans Nzoia 18, Nyandarua 16, Kitui 14, Migori 14, Kericho 13, Kirinyaga 12, Nyeri 12, Kajiado 11, Turkana 10, Kisumu 9, Busia 8, Taita Taveta 8, Embu 7, Garissa 7, Baringo 6, Narok 5, Laikipia 5, Nandi 5, Kakamega 4, Nyamira 4, Kisii 3, Bomet 2, Kwale 2, Mandera 2, Meru 2, Vihiga 1, Wajir 1, West Pokot 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Tana River 1.

