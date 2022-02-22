Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 0.7% as 34 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,136 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 322,736.

This brings the positivity rate to 0.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,341,048.

Of the new cases, 29 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners with 17 being male while 17 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 105 years.

Zero fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours with the death toll still at 5,638. Also, no recoveries have been reported hence the cumulative recoveries remain at 303,107.

Vaccination Update:

A total of 16,222,224 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,682,428 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,384,860. 2 Another 894,784 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 242,801 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 40,695 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 23,842.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.3%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 27.1%.

