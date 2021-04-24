Kenya’s Covid-19 Infections Rise By 1,153 in 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 1,153 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after 9,316 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now

The country’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now standing at 12.4%.

Of the new cases, 1,128 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners, with 705 being males and 448 being females.

The youngest of the new cases is a nine-month-old child while the oldest is 101 years old.

Sadly, 20 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the country’s death toll to 2,603.

191 patients have recovered from the disease, with 109 from home-based care and 82 from various health facilities.

A total of 1,453 patients are admitted to hospitals, while 6,832 under home-based care.

210 patients are in ICU, 49 on ventilatory support, 130 on supplemental oxygen and 31 under observation.

Another 163 are separately on supplemental oxygen, 151 in general wards and 12 in high dependency unit.

