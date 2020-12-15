Kenya’s Covid-19 Fatalities Cross 1,600 Mark As 404 New Cases Confirmed

404 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,878 tested in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

This now brings to 92,459 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Cumulative tests are now at 978,683.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that of the new cases, 266 are male and 138 are female. The youngest is an eight-month-old child and the oldest is aged 79 years.

The CS said 11 more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the number of fatalities recorded so far in the country to 1,604.

On a positive note, 527 more patients have recovered from Covid-19, 408 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 119 have been discharged from various health facilities.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 73,979.

Currently, there are 871 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 6,284 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Kagwe said 46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 17 on supplemental oxygen. Six are on observation.

Another 46 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 35 are in the general wards. 11 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

New Cases

The 404 new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (118), Kilifi (110), Mombasa (66), Makueni (26), Nakuru (23), Kiambu (12), Kisumu (11), Turkana (9), Kwale (5), Nyeri (5), Siaya (4), Kajiado (4), Murang’a (3), Machakos (2), Meru (1), Kakamega (1), Kericho (1), Kirinyaga (1), Marsabit (1) and Lamu (1).

