Kenya’s Covid-19 Deaths Rise By 17 As 1,091 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 1,091 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 7,300 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 144,154.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 14.9% with the cumulative tests conducted so far standing at 1,549,388.

Sadly, the death toll has risen by 17 bringing the tally to 2,309.

533 patients have ideally recovered bringing the country’s tally for recoveries to 98,183. Of the recoveries, 236 were in home-based care and 297 in hospitals.

1,605 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. 4,233 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

236 patients are in the ICU, 45 on ventilatory support & 159 on supplemental oxygen. 32 patients are on observation.

259 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 246 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 353, Kiambu 67, Uasin Gishu 65, Mombasa 57, Kericho 51, Murang’a 50, Machakos 49, Nakuru 48, Kakamega 34, Kilifi 32, Makueni 29, Kajiado 29, Kitui 29, Nyandarua 26, Kisumu 25, Busia 22, Bungoma 17, Trans Nzoia 13, Garissa 13, Turkana 10, Laikipia 10, Vihiga 10, Bomet 10, Meru 9, Baringo 7, Nyeri 7, Samburu 5, Migori 3, Kwale 2, Lamu 2, Siaya 2, West Pokot 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Narok 1.

