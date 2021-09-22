Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 5,000 as 402 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 402 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 6,715 was tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 247,358.

The positivity rate is now at 6.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,514,478.

Of the new cases, 393 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. 206 males while 196 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years.

Sadly, the death toll in Kenya has jumped to 5,018 after 10 patients succumbed to the virus.

Also, 259 patients have recovered from the disease with 182 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 77 from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 238,707.

Read: Kenya Records 234 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

A total of 1,306 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 2,857 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

94 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 66 of whom are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

Another 403 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 385 of them in general wards and 18 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution

Nairobi 84, Makueni 57, Nakuru 28, Kiambu 22, Kericho 19, Kakamega 17, Taita Taveta 17, Murang’a 13, Machakos 10, Garissa 10, Kisii 10, Kajiado 10, Bomet 9, Mandera 9, Meru 9, Kitui 8, Kirinyaga 8, Uasin Gishu 7, Laikipia 7, Nyeri 6, Marsabit 6, Embu 5, Kilifi 5, Mombasa 5, Narok 4, Homa Bay 4, Nyandarua 3, Tharaka Nithi 2, West Pokot 2, Lamu 1, Siaya 1, Nandi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1 and Bungoma 1.

Read Also: Nairobi Leads as 515 Contract Covid-19 in Kenya

Vaccination Update

As of September 21st, 2021, a total of 3,461,056 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,589,741 while second doses were 871,315.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 33.6%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 279,727, Aged 58 years and above 250,128, Health Workers 140,072, Teachers 127,894 while Security Officers are at 73,494.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...