Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll Now At 3,671 As 20 Succumb

Kenya has announced 532 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 8,154 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 185,591.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 6.5% with the cumulative tests soo far conducted now at 1,978,155.

Sadly, 20 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,671.

Also, 276 patients have recovered, 151 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program while 125 from various health facilities.

Read: Covid-19 Fourth Wave To Peak In Mid July – KEMRI

Total recoveries now stand at 126,956 out of whom 91,701 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,255 are from various health facilities.

Currently, 1,144 patients are admitted to various health facilities, while 5,785 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 124 patients are in the ICU, 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 34 patients are under observation.

Read Also: 11 Deaths Recorded As Covid-19 Infections In Kenya Rise By 523

152 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 137 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units (HDU)

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 185, Uasin Gishu 43, Busia 38, Kiambu 30, Siaya 28, Kilifi 28, Nakuru 28, Kisumu 24, Migori 20, Kakamega 14, Nyamira 12, Kericho 12, Homa Bay 9, Kajiado 6, Laikipia 5, Vihiga 5, Kisii 4, Kwale 4, Taita Taveta 4, Nyandarua 4, Murang’a 4, Baringo 3, Kitui 3, Machakos 3, Meru 3, Turkana 3, Bomet 2, Bungoma 2, Kirinyaga 1, Mombasa 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1 and West Pokot 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu