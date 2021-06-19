Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll Now At 3,447 As 714 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 714 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,039 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 178,792.

The country’s positivity rate has now jumped to 11.8% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at1,901,067.

Sadly, 10 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 3,447.

Also, 285 patients have recovered, 167 from various health facilities, while 118 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care program.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 122,631 of whom 88,904 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,727 are from various health facilities.

Currently, 1,073 patients are admitted in various health facilities, while 5,174 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

94 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. 19 patients are under observation.

108 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 98 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units.

County distribution is as follows: Kakamega 79, Kisii 78, Migori 76, Nairobi 74, Kisumu 72, Busia 69, Siaya 60, Mombasa 38, Homa Bay 36, Nyamira 20, Uasin Gishu 17, Bomet 14, Kericho 11, Kilifi 9, Kajiado 7, Nyeri 6, Meru 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Nakuru 5, Kiambu 4, Murang’a 4, Nyandarua 4, Vihiga 4, Garissa 2, Kwale 2, Marsabit 2, Narok 2, Taita Taveta 2, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Turkana 1, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1 and Kirinyaga 1.

