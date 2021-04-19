Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll Now At 2,501 As 20 Succumb

Kenya has announced 241 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,515 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 151,894.

From the cases, 228 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 135 are males and 106 are females. The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 90 years.

This bringing the country’s positivity rate to 9.6%with the cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 1,605,847.

Sadly, 20 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 2,501.

The tally for recoveries has also risen to 102,278 after 636 recovered from the virus. 487 were from Home Based & Isolation Care while 149 were from various health facilities.

Read: 20 Succumb to Covid-19 as Infections Rise by 1,027

The Cumulative discharges are 74,292 from Home Based Care & Isolation while those from various health facilities are 27,986

Currently, 250 patients are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 11 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Another 201 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 190 of them in general wards while 11 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

A total of 1,651 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,161 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 250 patients are in the ICU, 57 of whom are on ventilatory support & 150 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi153, cases Meru 18, Uasin Gishu 14, Machakos 10, Kiambu 9, Nakuru 9, Mombasa 8, Nandi 6, Kitui 3, Bungoma 2, Kajiado 2, Nyandarua 2 while Kilifi, Murang’a , Nyeri, West Pokot and Kakamega recorded one case each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu