Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll Now At 2,348 As 18 Succumb

Kenya has announced 486 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,134 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 145,670.

The cumulative tests so far conducted in the country stand at1,561,838. From the cases, 463 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners. The youngest is a three-month-old infant and the oldest is 94.

Sadly, 18 have succumbed to the novel Coronavirus bringing the country’s death toll to 2,348.

Read: Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 12.4 Percent As 1,030 Contract Virus

Consequently, 490 patients have recovered from Covid-19 raising the tally for recoveries to 99,095. Of the recoveries, 318 were in home-based care and 172 in hospitals.

A total of 1,660 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals countrywide, and 5,994 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

256 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, of whom 44 are on ventilatory support and 181 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu