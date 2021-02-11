Kenya’s COVID-19 Death Toll Now At 1,794 As 3 More Succumb

Kenya has announced 132 new COVID-19 cases from 4,220 samples in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 102,353.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,228,047. 111 are Kenyans & 21 are foreigners. 70 are males & 62 are females.

On a sad note, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,794.

Also, COVID-19 recoveries have risen by 62 bringing the tally to 84,790. 45 patients were on home-based care and 17 in various hospital facilities across the country.

There are 360 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,292 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are on observation.

Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 96, Kiambu 8, Taita Taveta 6, Kisumu 4, Nakuru 4, Meru 3, Kilifi 2, Mombasa 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Machakos 1, Kajiado 1 and Kericho 1

