Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 3,000 As 22 Succumb

Kenya has confirmed 410 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,799 samples were tested. the country’s caseload is now at 164386.

Sadly, 22 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 1,950.

Also, 67 have recovered from the disease, 10 from home-based care while 57 from various hospital facilities. The country’s cumulative recoveries are now at 113,124.

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu