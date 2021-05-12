in HEALTH, NEWS

Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 3,000 As 22 Succumb

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman. [Courtesy]

Kenya has confirmed 410 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,799 samples were tested. the country’s caseload is now at 164386.

Sadly, 22 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 1,950.

Also, 67 have recovered from the disease, 10 from home-based care while 57 from various hospital facilities. The country’s cumulative recoveries are now at 113,124.

