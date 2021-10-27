Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll at 5,266 as 99 Test Positive

99 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Kenya after 4,895 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 252,938.

The cumulative tests so far conducted in the country are at 2,687,142.

Sadly, the death toll has risen to 5,266 after 3 patients succumbed to the disease. Also, 115 have recovered from the virus, 77 from home-based care and isolation while 38 from various health facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries are now at 246,505.

Currently, 481 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide. 1,296 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 24 patients are in the ICU, 12 of whom are on ventilatory support & 12 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Read: Covid-19: 16 Contract Virus, 1.4 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

Another 161 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 158 of them in the general wards. 3 patients are in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination Update:

As of October 26th 2021, a total of 5,084, 297 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. 3,576,875 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,507,422.

Of these, 3,576,875 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,507,422. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 40.0%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.5%.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...