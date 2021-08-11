Kenya’s Covid-19 Death Toll at 4,241 as 1,974 Contract Virus

1,974 people have contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced. This was after 13,407 samples were tested bringing the country’s cumulative caseload to 215,730.

The cumulative tests so far conducted in Kenya are at 2,218,566 with the positivity rate now at 14.7%.

Of the new cases, 1,902 are Kenyans while 72 are foreigners. 1,050 females while 924 are males.

Sadly, the Covid-19 death toll in the country is now at 4,241 after 30 patients succumbed.

Also, 653 patients have recovered from the disease with 546 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program & 107 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 199,439.

1,813 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,193 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

138 patients are in the ICU, 64 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

Another 624 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 587 of them in general wards and 37 in High Dependency Units.

Vaccination Update:

As of today, a total of 1,881,988 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,160,809 while second doses are 721,179.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.1% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.6%.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 221,527, Others 212,746, Health Workers 122,882, Teachers 105,719 while Security Officers are at 58,305.”

